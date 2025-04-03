LCC approves tuition boost for next school year

In a 5-1 vote, the Lane Community College Board of Education approved a tuition increase for the upcoming school year at their Wednesday board meeting.

The 3.1% increase would generate an estimated $748,000, according to the college. As they discussed the proposal, board members pointed to projected budget shortfalls and the uncertainty of state funding.

Austin Fölnagy, who represents Zone 4 on the board, said these are uncertain times.

“We need to be able to have a budget that’s able to pivot, that’s able to be flexible so we can continue to serve our community and our students,” he said.

Sophie Gibson, the board’s student representative, said she thinks the tuition increase is fair, because nobody wants more cuts at Lane.

“Students definitely understand the meaning of community,” she said. “So, I think the 3.1% ... is fair and just because I don’t want to see, and neither do my fellow students, future students paying for us.”

Gibson did say she thinks there wasn’t enough information shared with students about the tuition rate increase proposal. And she said it’s difficult for students to come to board meetings at 7 in the evening. She also said she was glad the increase wasn’t more.

“I sit next to someone that stays at the Mission,” she said. "We’re serving those students.”

College staff say the 3.1% tuition increase will bring credits to $149. And for students taking 15 credits, each additional credit would be $67.50.

With this increase in tuition, Lane Community College will have the 2nd highest tuition for community colleges in the state, Vice President of Finance and Operations Kara Flath said at the board meeting.

Board position 7 remains vacant

Since Lisa Fragala left the LCC Board of Education to serve in the state legislature, her position 7 seat has been vacant.

Over the winter, the board was unable to come to agreement on the candidates who applied to fill the position.

At the Wednesday meeting, board chair Zach Mullholland proposed appointing Jesse Maldonado, who is running unopposed for the seat in the May 20 election.

But, the board deadlocked on the proposal, with a 3-3 vote total.

Three LCC board seats are up for election in the May special election. Position 7 is the only seat that has only one candidate running.

