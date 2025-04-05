© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Oregon faculty ratify contract

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 5, 2025 at 3:20 PM PDT
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A marker on the University of Oregon campus on March 26, 2025.

University of Oregon faculty have ratified a collective bargaining agreement, officially taking a strike off the table.

An email sent by United Academics of UO president Mike Urbancic to union members Friday afternoon said 97% of the faculty members who cast a ballot voted to ratify the deal. The email said that at the time, 76% of faculty members had voted.

The tentative agreement with the university was initially reached March 30, hours before a potential strike was set to begin.

While the deal was overwhelmingly approved by union members, Urbancic wrote that there is still room for improvement in the future.

"This new collective bargaining agreement is a fairer contract, but not yet a fair contract," Urbancic wrote. "There is a lot of work stlll to be done to improve pay and working conditions in the next contract and beyond. This time around we--on both sides--have been limited in what we could accomplish by internal financial constraints resulting from inadequate planning over the last few years as well as by wholly unanticipated external financial and political constraints."
Tags
Education University of OregonUnited Academics of UOlabor strike
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content