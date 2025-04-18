Library program that helps Eugene residents practice their English faces uncertain funding future

“Talk Time” is a program where residents can practice their conversational English through conversations with tutors and volunteers at the Downtown Eugene Public Library.

In 2024, the program received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency, to expand the current program cycle through a partnership with Lane Community College. Now, with the entire IMLS staff put on leave , the college is looking for ways to continue the program in its current state.

According to Martha Sutherland, the Adult Services Department Supervisor at Eugene Public Library, attendees in the program are usually broken into groups of three to four with tutors and volunteers.

In some groups, people practice English through conversations surrounding the weekly theme. In others, they receive help with homework from their English as Second Language classes at Lane Community College.

“We're really building a community, with Talk Time, more than anything,” said Sutherland. “When folks come they know they can have a snack, they know that they're going to be in a safe environment, they know they're going to be with really supportive people who are there to help them, and who are willing to talk about a variety of things with them and answer their questions.”

Before the grant, Talk Time happened once a week. Now, with the resources provided by grant, the program has expanded to three days a week with more volunteers and tutors, childcare and snacks for attendees, and additional educational materials for both the attendees and the library.

Sutherland explained that the program has also helped foster more relationships and trust between people who attend the program and the library.

“Just building the relationship with library staff and volunteers is very important. We've heard really great feedback from participants. They've come to know our staff, they've come to know the volunteers,” said Sutherland. “It will keep folks coming back to the library and making sure that they feel that this is a space where they can find what they need.”

Jennifer Kepka, the director of Academic and Tutoring Services at Lane Community College, says for now, the college will continue to find ways to fund the program through the end of its current cycle.

“With the money potentially paused, we will likely have to divert funds from other activities to continue our support of this community program through the end of the academic year,” said Kepka. “But we will find a way to do that because we want to support community learners and stand with our library partners in their outreach mission.”