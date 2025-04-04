© 2025 KLCC

Shelton-McMurphey Johnson House faces funding uncertainty after IMLS staff put on leave

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 4, 2025 at 6:17 AM PDT
A mansion on a hill.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Shelton-McMurphey Johnson House, as seen on April 3, 2025, sits at the base of Skinner Butte in Eugene.

The Shelton-McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene relies on funding from Institute of Museum and Library Services for an important position. Now, with the entire staff at the federal agency on leave, the museum’s leadership is worried about what it means for their funding.

The federal agency provided a lot of funding through grants to institutions nationwide. For the Shelton-McMurphey Johnson House, a Victorian mansion-turned-museum, the Institute helped increase staffing. The museum has a two year grant that allows it to employ an additional education coordinator.

Their coordinator creates education plans for the museum and also does outreach. Before the grant, the executive director, Leah Murray, was doing this work along with her regular job. Now, with a coordinator, Murray is able to focus on her work without having to juggle another role.

“It has freed me up to be able to do more development and planning and behind the scenes work which is really what my job is supposed to be,” said Murray.

Now, with IMLS staff on leave, Murray is worried that if the grant is put on hold, the museum won’t be able to fill that gap.

“That is a big chunk of our budget to support a position that we're not entirely ready to support on our own yet,” said Murray.

The museum’s grant is set to finish in August.
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
