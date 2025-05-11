© 2025 KLCC

Imagination Library is now available to every young child in Oregon

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 11, 2025 at 8:42 AM PDT
The Lower Umpqua Library in Reedsport is now part of the Imagination Library.
Lower Umpqua Library website
The Lower Umpqua Library in Reedsport is now part of the Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library has reached a milestone in Oregon. The program that sends free books to children under age 5 is now available throughout the state.

The organization says it reached the statewide threshold by establishing a partnership with Lower Umpqua Library in Reedsport.

Laurie McNichols, State Director for the Imagination Library of Oregon, said now every zip code in the state has access.

The books are mailed to children up to the month of their 5th birthday.
Imagination library website
The books are mailed to children up to the month of their 5th birthday.

The program, created by Dolly Parton, gifts books to children from birth to the month of their 5th birthday. The age-appropriate books are sent in the mail, monthly.

“So these books are for that specific child. And they know it because they can see their name on the label,” McNichols said. She added the program helps with early learning.

“Recognizing letters. Being able to point out words. Being able to spell their name,” she said. “And, having books and the opportunity to interact with them with their loved ones can really get them off to a great start.”

Currently, 65,000 Oregon children are enrolled in the Imagination Library. The Lower Umpqua Library is the 57th community partner enrolled in the Imagination Library in Oregon.

The partnership includes support from the Reedsport Rotary Foundation and from the Oregon Community Foundation.

McNichols said the cost to mail one book to one child is $2.60 and she said since 2024, Oregon pays for half of that cost.
Education Imagination LibraryDolly Parton's Imagination LibraryreadingOregon
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
