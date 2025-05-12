KLCC Candidate Guide: Bend-LaPine School District

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Bend-LaPine School District board.

Bend-LaPine, one of the state’s largest districts, had nearly 17,000 students in the 2023-2024 school year.

Two incumbents, Kina Chadwick and Ross Tomlin, are running to retain their current seats; they each face one challenger.

Three out of four of those candidates did not return KLCC’s candidate questionnaire.

Zone 6 At large

Ross Tomlin

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I am a retired College President. I retired from over 43 years in community colleges a little over a year ago. My last position was President of Tillamook Bay Community College for seven years. I have a doctorate in educational leadership and taught forestry at the college level for over 20 years before moving into community college administration. Since retiring to La Pine last year, I am teaching forestry classes part-time at Central Oregon Community College as well as serving on the Bend-La Pine School Board since this past December. I was appointed to the board after interviewing for an open position and being chosen unanimously by the current board. I am running on a slate with 3 other board members and one other person.

Courtesy of candidate Ross Tomlin is one of the candidates running for the Bend LaPine School Board.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I am passionate about education and its importance to our country and world. I want to continue to use my skills and experience to make a positive difference in our educational system to ensure that all students receive the resources and services they need to be successful.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

Our district will continue to support the programs and issues that are important for our students. We have to work closely with state legislators to communicate our needs at the district level and search for alternative areas of funding like grants. We also need to work on reversing declining enrollment trends.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

It is important for us to focus on presenting students with consistent and rigorous curriculum across all the schools in the district and to ensure we are providing all students in the district with the resources and services they need to succeed. This means identifying the underserved students and providing them with the same opportunities and resources as all the other students.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

It is certainly budgetary issues with the potential loss of federal funds and declining enrollments. Tied very closely to budget concerns are the concerns of serving our underserved students and maintaining a focus on DEI.

Tomlin’s opponent, Theo Wilhem, did not return KLCC’s questionnaire.

Zone 7, At-Large

Kina Chadwick and Justin Van Patten did not return KLCC’s questionnaire.

