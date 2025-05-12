KLCC Candidate Guide: Blachly School District

Three candidates are running for an at-large seat in a rural, western Lane County district.

The Blachly School District has just one school - Triangle Lake Charter School, and just under 400 students in the 2023-2024 school year.

One candidate – incumbent Meleah Drago – is running to retain her seat against challengers Tony Wynn and Pam Alley.

Meleah Drago and Pam Alley did not return KLCC’s candidate questionnaire.

At Large Seat

Tony Wynn

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

A. Oregonian, born in Eugene

B. 33 year BLACHLY community member, graduate of Triangle Lake HS- 1981

C. Graduate of U of Oregon/ History and Education -1988

D. Teacher and coach for 35 years, 25 of which in the BLACHLY SD; retired two years ago

E. Father of 3 (two of which are teachers also), husband to fellow teacher Paige Wynn

F. Hobby farmer

Courtesy of candidate Tony Wynn is seeking a seat on the Blachly School District Board.

G. Outdoorsman

Why do you want to run for school board?

My ultimate goal is to serve the kids and community of the area, bringing educational expertise to local policy making. I believe wholeheartedly in the opportunities education fosters in communities and the individual student

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

I believe that board membership provides opportunities to advocate for funding through state conferences such as COSA, local state representatives, and parent communications. Additionally, grant monies provide special opportunities to fill voids left by state budgeting. Our district has been fortunate enough to receive some of those funds, and I’d like to see that continue.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

The most important idea is to provide staff opportunities/resources to learn and apply best practices in their classrooms. Secondly, our district can greatly benefit from teachers advancing their skills during workshops, school visitations, and adding best practice curriculum. Finally, subject teachers should be given the opportunity to spend time with their colleagues to design best practices in math and reading.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

Funding.

