KLCC Candidate Guide: Greater Albany School District

Eight candidates are running for three seats on the Greater Albany School District Board. Most candidates say they're focused on restoring trust and improving transparency.

Just one incumbent, Brad Wilson, is running to retain his seat on the board. He faces two challengers, Deanna Varner and Kristopher Schendel. Candidates Jenna Gould, Stephanie Lunceford, Tim Washko, Marcy Hermens and Kris McLaughlin are all seeking open seats.

Greater Albany School District has about 8,700 students enrolled, according to Oregon Department of Education data from the 2023-2024 school year.

Zone 1

Christopher Schendel

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I have lived in Albany since 2007 and am a parent of two GAPS students. I obtained my Master's in Education from Western Oregon University, but after being laid off shortly after graduating, I found my career took me into working at the City of Albany.

This path allowed me to impact the community in many positive ways and after much thought, I allowed my teaching license to expire and stayed with the City. In my capacity at the City of Albany, I aid in policy drafting, community problem-solving, and networking. I am also a member of the Board of Directors with Fish of Albany and am the Treasurer for the Albany Police Association (union).

Why do you want to run for school board?

I am running for the school board because trust within the school district has been shattered after years of lack of transparency and a strike. Trust is the foundation of a community and needs to be rebuilt. With my well-rounded background and a mind for the community as a whole, I know I can be a bridge between the district and educators, students, and parents.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

By constantly advocating for educators, students, and staff at the local, state, and federal levels. When tough choices have to be made, I will look to retain what is best for all students in their educational growth using fact-based data and information, not feelings.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

The district should be focusing on implementing the best curriculum and teaching practices. They need to invest in providing up-to-date training to educators so that implementation of the curriculum is impactful. They also need to focus on answering the "why" when considering the absentee rate within our district as students will not learn if they are not in class.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

Trust. After dealing with a school board that was unresponsive to critics and going through the recent strike, the community needs leadership that they believe will actually advocate for students, educators, and staff. Which can only be done effectively when communication is completely open.

Deanna Varner

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I am a mother, grandmother and school teacher with 30 years of public service who has taught every grade level and configuration from pre-first to college. I am an unwavering advocate for putting students first, supporting students by supporting educators and celebrating our unique and diverse community. I know what works and what needs to be improved. Throughout my career I’ve implemented curriculum, adapted to new technology, guided students through challenges, and mentored fellow educators.

I’ve worked with students from all walks of life, each one with unique talents, struggles and abilities. I know the importance of equity, inclusion, and giving students the tools and opportunities they need to succeed and to be the reflective, critical thinkers and global citizens that we need. I’ve also sat on a non-profit board of directors for 10 years balancing budgets, seeking support, providing an immersive engaging curriculum and recruiting quality staff. I have also had a 25 year relationship with Washington State Youth Conservation Camps on Orcas Island, Washington working with teenage girls by providing them various opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while teaching them about the importance of conserving our natural resources for future generations.

Why do you want to run for school board:

I am running because I want to contribute my expertise to my community and school district in order to improve the educational experiences of students. I want to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education to be able to achieve their full potential.

I am concerned about the dismantling of DEI whose policies address bullying, school safety, mental health, and equitable resource distribution. I am worried that the current political tide will undo the progress we have made in leveling the playing field for our students and families. I want to lend my depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to ensure that these policies are upheld, maintained, protected and expanded.

I want to ensure that the Albany school board reflects the diversity of the community and that the needs and voices of all stakeholders are heard and considered in all decision-making. I bring a balanced perspective to share and insight into the schools, students, families, and district staff that make up our great community.

I want to ensure greater transparency regarding the district's financial operations, decision-making and that accurate information is communicated to all stakeholders in order to improve the relationship between the school board and community.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

School districts across Oregon, including GAPS, are facing budget deficits and are pressured to make cuts, increasing the weight on the district, educators and families. Thus, it is imperative that the board address funding issues in order to be fiscally responsible while also recruiting and retaining the best educators. To do this, the board needs to explore innovative programs that attract local, state or federal support.

At the local level, we need to collaborate with our community and identify alternative funding (i.e. grants, partnerships, fundraising, bonds). Additionally we need to reach out to adjacent school districts and work collaboratively with them to identify where we can share services, resources, and best practices. At the state and federal level, we need to contact elected officials and advocate for equitable funding. In all these alternative funding sources, the board has an obligation to the district and community to ensure that it’s transparent and accountable in how funds are dispersed.

My task as a school board member is to ensure that every student in our district has access to a high-quality education, supported by adequate resources. Education should never be on the chopping block, it’s an investment in our future.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

It is unfortunate that across Oregon and in our district, many students struggle in reading and math. Although GAPS proficiency rate has improved since Covid, there is still room for improvement. In order to increase student proficiency I would strengthen our targeted early intervention and after school programs.

We also need to support the educators running and participating in these programs by providing the best tools, training, compensation and time so that students can succeed. Another area of focus that will enhance our students’ proficiency in core subjects is to foster a deeper connection to our families. We can do this by offering resources at home and opportunities at schools for them to engage with staff and forge a relationship, where the student and the learning are center stage.

Finally, we need to interpret and use the data wisely and effectively in order to make the best decisions possible. Though test scores matter, it is more than that. It’s about making sure every child can read confidently, be curious and solve complex problems accurately, find joy in learning and be able to walk into the classroom feeling safe, capable and supported.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

There are many urgent issues affecting GAPS, and to limit the focus to one would be disingenuous to our students, teachers, and stakeholders. That said, currently our most urgent issue is the lack of full, truthful transparency from the board to all stakeholders and the absence of real support to staff, students and their families. These disparities are why our district is hurting. The board needs to be honest and transparent, it needs to support the educators and it needs to put students first at every decision. Once established, teachers will stay, students will attend and learn and our community will grow.

I would address these issues by ensuring truthful communication/actions from the board to all stakeholders through timely and accurate public communications. I would advocate for livable comparable wages and compensation to educators. I would champion reduced class sizes in order to ensure student and staff safety - physically, emotionally and mentally. And I would stand firm against the dismantling of DEI, by celebrating all students and stakeholders regardless of race, culture, gender. I will put students first regardless of their current abilities, giving them the opportunity to learn, feel safe and be genuinely included at GAPS.

Brad Wilson did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

Zone 2

Jenna Gould and Stephanie Lunceford did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

At-Large No. 2

Tim Washko

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I was born and raised in a small town north of Pittsburgh, PA. Met my wife when we were juniors in high school and have been together ever since. Attended Penn State University and graduated with a BS in Materials Science and Engineering along with my Masters in Business Administration. We have three amazing kids who all have gone through or are still in the GAPS system. My oldest graduated from West Albany and is now attending OSU studying Chemical Engineering. My two younger sons are a Senior and Sophomore at West Albany. We enjoy watching them perform in West’s amazing Wind Ensemble as they play tuba and trombone.

Greater Albany School Board Candidate Tim Washko is seek an at-large seat.

We moved to the West coast from PA about 10 years ago now and have resided in Albany over 9 years. I have been with ATI now for almost 21 years and have lived in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington, and now Oregon, working for ATI. We love the area and enjoy hanging out with our friends. I enjoy running and playing pickleball.

2. Why do you want to run for school board?

I'm running for school board because I believe every Oregon student deserves a strong academic foundation and the opportunity to thrive. Our schools should be places where students are challenged, supported, and prepared for the future. I want to do what I can to raise the academic performance of all our kids by focusing on proven strategies, listening to educators, and prioritizing what truly works in the classroom.

I also believe in strengthening the relationship between the school board and our teachers. Educators are on the front lines, and their voices must be heard, respected, and supported when decisions are made. Collaboration and trust are essential for any school system to succeed.

Finally, I’m committed to restoring fundamental values into our schools, like respect, responsibility, and accountability. These core principles help shape not just better students, but better citizens. I’m ready to work hard, listen openly, and serve our community with integrity.

3. School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

The real issue isn’t a lack of funding, it's how that funding is being spent. Bureaucracy and bloated administrative costs have siphoned dollars away from classrooms for far too long. I fully support efforts to reduce the U.S. Department of Education because education decisions should be made at the local level, by parents, teachers, and communities, not by unelected federal bureaucrats.

If elected, I’ll fight to make sure every dollar is spent wisely and stays as close to the students as possible. That means cutting waste, demanding transparency, and prioritizing core academic programs over trendy or politicized initiatives. We don’t need more money, we need more accountability and local control.

4. Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

The fact that so many students are falling behind in reading and math is unacceptable, and it's a direct result of a system that has lost focus on the basics. Our schools need to get back to fundamentals: phonics-based reading instruction, traditional math methods, and a strong emphasis on discipline and accountability in the classroom.

We should be prioritizing academic excellence over social agendas. That means holding high standards, empowering teachers to teach without bureaucratic interference, and giving parents more say in their children’s education. Every student deserves a solid foundation in reading and math, and that starts with schools that are focused on results, not distractions.

5. What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

The number one issue facing our schools is that we've drifted away from teaching the basics, reading, writing, math, and critical thinking, and replaced them with politicized agendas and top-down mandates. Instead of focusing on academic achievement and discipline, schools are burdened with bureaucracy and distractions that don’t serve students or prepare them for success. We need to return to high standards, strong parental involvement, and local control of education.

Marcy Hermens

Tell us a little bit about yourself?

I grew up in Shedd, Oregon, in a grass seed farming family. My husband Paul and I have one adult son who lives in Texas. I retired in June 2024 after 20+ years as an elementary school office manager in Corvallis. Now, I stay active with Tangent Together, a nonprofit focused on connecting our community. I'm currently organizing a new event we are adding to the Tangent Harvest Festival—a Combine Demolition Derby and Tractor Pull. It's very exciting!

In my free time, I enjoy kayaking, rockhounding for agates, jasper, and petrified wood, spending time with family and friends, and reading. I enjoy daily walks with our Labrador, Roxy.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I’m running for school board because I care deeply about our schools, our students, educators and community members who support them. With over 20 years of experience in education, I’ve worked closely with students, families, and educators, gaining a strong understanding of the challenges we face and the opportunities ahead.

I want to bring that perspective to the school board and serve as a thoughtful, informed voice for our community. I believe in listening with empathy, leading with purpose, and ensuring every voice is heard and valued. By bringing all stakeholders to the table, we can create a supportive environment where all students thrive, staff are supported, and the community is engaged.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges? ‘

Marcy Hermens is seeking an at-large seat on the Greater Albany School Board.

With ongoing financial uncertainty at both the state and federal levels, it’s more important than ever to be strategic and transparent with every dollar. If elected, I will prioritize protecting core classroom instruction and essential student support services—ensuring all students have what they need to succeed.

I’ll work closely with district leadership to make the most of available state and federal funding, including grants, and advocate for fair and adequate funding at the state level. Partnering with other school districts and elected officials can help amplify our voice and push for long-term, sustainable solutions. Most importantly, I will keep students at the heart of every financial decision.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

Every student deserves a strong foundation in reading and math—skills that are critical for lifelong success. Our district should focus on proven instructional practices that support literacy and math development, starting with early identification and timely intervention for students who need extra support.

We must invest in evidence-based curriculum and ongoing professional development, giving all our educators the tools and training they need to meet the different needs of all learners. Partnering with families is also essential; when we provide resources and support at home, it reinforces learning and strengthens student outcomes.

Lastly, we should use multiple data points to monitor progress, adjust instruction, and maintain accountability—always keeping student growth at the heart of every decision.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

One of the biggest challenges facing our district is securing the funding necessary to support instruction and essential services. Oregon’s public schools, including GAPS, are grappling with a significant funding crisis that further threatens the quality of education. This crisis has led to budget shortfalls, putting educators at risk of layoffs and increased class sizes if additional resources are not secured. Without adequate funding from both the state and federal governments, we will struggle to provide our students with the education they deserve.

Additionally, recent assessments show that many Oregon students are falling behind in key subjects, with proficiency levels still below pre-pandemic levels.

To address these interconnected challenges, our district must carefully review our practices and make necessary adjustments to ensure that we provide the best possible education to all students, even amid financial constraints. We must be proactive in securing additional funding and using resources wisely to improve student outcomes.

Kris McLaughlin did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

