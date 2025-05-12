KLCC Candidate Guide: Lincoln County School District

Seven candidates are running for four seats on the Lincoln County School District Board.

Two incumbents, Mitch Parsons and Jason Malloy are being challenged for their seats by Lori Lashbrook and George Marrazzo. Two people, David Cowden and Holly Brandwen, are seeking an open seat.

The Lincoln County School District - a geographically large district - had about 4,800 students in the 2023-2024 school year.

Zone 1

Mitch Parsons and Lori Lashbrook did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

Zone 3

George Marrazzo

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I'm originally from Hollywood Florida and I moved to Bend in 1996.I have lived in Bend, Portland, Ashland, Eugene, and Newport now since 2019. I received my BSBA in Computer Information Systems from Northern Arizona University and I have an MBA in Healthcare Finance from Keller Graduate School. I have been a substitute teacher for 2 years in the Lincoln County School District and also have started tutoring special needs children. I'm against anything that harms the earth or the children who live on it.

Why do you want to run for school board?

We need strong leaders to step up in the community and participate. I saw this as an opportunity to make a difference in the community and education is something that I am passionate about.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

My first idea would be to throw parties. Lots of them. School fundraising dances, club projects or car washes can not only be a good source of fundraising but also bring a community together. Maybe the auto shop class has a day where they check people's cars for tips?

There are hundreds of creative ways that we can make some of these ends meet while also incorporating the learning aspect of running a business with the students they will learn as they fundraise. There are some truly horrible cuts being made at the federal level and we cannot allow this to deprive the students of comforts we have enjoyed for generations.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

Many times it's about finding the right teacher to connect with them. For me it was an algebra teacher that showed us a movie about fractals and how the equations worked and it suddenly all made sense. Keeping the learning fun and finding new ways to approach different types of students is what a good teacher does.

If this doesn't work, try that. Keeping class sizes manageable is helpful and incorporating a buddy system where the kids can learn from each other as a team.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

They need to get the video games off of the laptops that they are giving the students to use. There is no reason for them. It's hard enough to get them to concentrate with so many distractions and when they are supposed to be working it's too easy to play games and then just toggle between screens when they see you coming.

When I substitute, I usually avoid the laptops as much as possible. I like to use the chalk and white boards, engage the students in discussion and make them talk out loud so that they have to pay attention and respond.

Jason Malloy did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

Zone 5

David Cowden

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I am a resident of Yachats. After vacationing here since 2003, my wife and I bought our home in 2012 and moved here in 2013. I worked from home in Yachats for 6 years as a regional sales/marketing rep for an industrial metals firm before retiring after 44 years.

I am a veteran U.S. Army, Senior Records Specialist, overseas S-2 Intelligence photo reconnaissance, honorable discharge. Three years active, three years in reserves.

I have 5 children, a BS and MS, braille certification, nutrition-fitness counseling. Two were teachers US and abroad Three Eagle Scout sons.

(For community service I was an ) assistant Scout Master, Merit Badge Counselor, Unit Commissioner, Friends of Scouting Representative, Troop 395 committee. Cub Scout Den Leader, Assistant Pack Leader, Pack committee. I am married to my high school sweetheart.

Professional musician, piano-guitar, with two Billboard Magazine charted national Top 100 records. I entertain at two senior facilities monthly, Yachats and Newport.

Why do you want to run for school board?

I am concerned about education in this country. We are lagging behind on the world stage and not moving in a positive direction. We are too heavily invested in military spending and abandoning our responsibilities for the next generation of leaders we so desperately need. Brain drain was a hallmark of European countries the prior generation saw and thankfully the focus became education available to all.

School districts across the state have struggled with budget issues in recent years. Many have laid off staff and eliminated programs. The Trump administration has moved to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, or cut funding. If you are elected to the school board, how might you approach local, and larger scale funding challenges?

Although this issue is only one of many facing our elected representatives, it is of no less importance. Lobbying state and federal officials and encouraging the media to take a hard tack in reporting the stance of each and every one is necessary. This is no time for political gamesmanship. I plan to call, email and text state and federal offices regularly to register concerns.

Students across Oregon are struggling to read, and many are behind in math, according to ODE data. What do you think your district should be doing to ensure all students are proficient in reading, and math?

We need to create a viable reward/acknowledgement system in the early years to encourage. I do not agree with ‘teaching to the test’ philosophy. All children do not learn the same way. Some are visual learners, some learn by doing (OJT) and some learn by simply reading about the process. In education, we are at last report, number 31 ranked in the world. That is pathetic and beyond words. The US for decades was, and still is to some extent, the mecca for students around the globe.

What do you believe is the number one issue facing schools in your district?

Community and family support. Kids want to learn, they are eager and receptive to most all class activities. Families struggle because of many of the previous issues mentioned and home life is sometimes chaotic and unstructured with parents holding more than one job. State and federal governments should do everything possible to ease burdens and make it easier for kids to learn. My mantra: “IS IT GOOD FOR THE KIDS”.

Holly Brandwen did not respond to KLCC’s emailed questionnaire.

Editor's note: Peter Vince is running unopposed for the Zone 4 seat. KLCC did not send questionnaires to candidates in uncontested races.

