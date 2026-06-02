Springfield School District chooses finalists for interim superintendent

The Springfield School Board has selected three finalists for interim superintendent.

Whoever the school board chooses as superintendent will replace Todd Hamilton, who resigned earlier this year, and Jodi O’Mara, Mapleton’s former superintendent who came out of retirement to do the job on an acting basis for the last few months.

This person will lead the district through next school year as district leaders determine what they’re looking for in a long term leader. The finalists will participate in a series of interviews next week.

Here are the three finalists, along with descriptions provided by Springfield Public Schools:

Michael Carter

Michael Carter currently serves as Superintendent of Lake County School District 7 in Oregon and has more than 40–years of education experience, including more than 24 years as a superintendent. He has also previously worked as a principal at the high school, middle and elementary level. He also has experience as a university professor and as an educational mentor. Carter also serves as Executive Director of the Oregon Small Schools Association. He holds an Education Specialist degree from Lewis & Clark College, a master's degree in Educational Administration from UCLA. He has been recognized as Oregon Small Schools Association Administrator of the Year and recipient of the COSA Bev Gladder Mentor Award.

Dr. Kimberlee Pelster

Dr. Kimberlee Pelster is principal of Thurston High School. Since becoming principal in 2022, she has led improvements in graduation rates, attendance and support for historically underserved student groups. Under her leadership, Thurston High School achieved a record 90% graduation rate and earned recognition from the Oregon Department of Education and Cognia for its work in student voice and continuous improvement. Prior to joining SPS, Pelster served as a Director with Teach For America in Chicago, supporting and developing more than 90 teachers across 49 schools. She also worked in Eugene School District 4J supporting special education services and system improvement initiatives. She holds a master's degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Oregon. She completed her doctorate in educational leadership this spring.

John Stover, Ed.D.

John Stover currently serves as superintendent of Rockingham County Schools in North Carolina and brings more than 30 years of educational leadership experience. He previously served as Chief of Secondary Schools for the District of Columbia Public Schools, Superintendent of Uplift Education Charter Schools in Texas, and as a principal and assistant principal in multiple school systems. Stover’s previous accomplishments include securing major facility and infrastructure grants, expanding college and career pathways, increasing student credential attainment, and leading nationally recognized schools and districts. He holds a doctorate in Leadership and Organizational Innovation from Marymount University, a master's degree in School Administration from East Carolina University, and superintendent certifications in North Carolina and Virginia.

