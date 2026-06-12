Springfield School Board Chooses North Carolina administrator as its next superintendent

The Springfield School District has announced Shawn Stover, an administrator from North Carolina, as their next superintendent.

The School Board unanimously chose Stover for the interim role earlier this week, but they didn’t announce their pick until Friday.

Stover currently leads the Rockingham County School District in North Carolina. He previously held leadership roles in Washington DC and Texas.

According to a news release from Springfield Public Schools, Stover has also served as a principal and has a doctorate in leadership and organizational innovation from Marymount University.

In a statement shared by the district, Springfield School Board Chair Jonathan Light said the board unanimously and enthusiastically supported Stover.

“He has a wealth of experience working in a variety of school districts across the United States, and we feel he is the perfect choice to lead Springfield Public Schools as our Interim Superintendent," Light said.

Stover said that he was honored to be chosen.

“I look forward to working alongside students, staff, families, and community partners to build on the district's strengths and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed,” Stover said.

Stover was chosen from 16 applicants and was one of three finalists the board interviewed. The board hired firm Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct a national search.

The district’s previous superintendent, Todd Hamilton, resigned in February . Springfield has been led by Mapleton’s retired superintendent, Jodi O’Mara, on an acting basis since then. Her contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The Springfield School Board will finalize Stover’s one-year contract during its June 22 meeting. If his contract is approved, he will start July 1.