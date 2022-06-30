© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Drink one, plant one program raises money for seedlings

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT
seedling
Pixabay

Raise a glass to forests! The nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever, along with a few craft breweries and a winery, is raising money to plant trees in fire-damaged areas around the state.

Executive Director Seth Miller told KLCC, “The total goal is a million trees, and so we’re a little past halfway. Right now we’re anticipating it’s going to be another bad fire year, so rather than seeing the fires and reacting to it, we’re trying to build the fund in advance, so that once the fires are put out, we can make money available to the public land managers.”

Miller said they planted more than 500,000 trees last year in places hit hard by fires, including Bear Creek Park and North Fork Park on the Santiam River near Lyons, and the Ben and Kay Dorris Recreation Area on the McKenzie River. Canned beverage companies such as Stoller wines and Sunriver Brewing will donate a dollar per sale in the months of July and August. Every dollar raised plants one tree.

More information is on Oregon Parks Forever's website, here.

Tags

Environment Oregon Parks ForeverSantiam FireHoliday Farm fire
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards