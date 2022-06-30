Drink one, plant one program raises money for seedlings

Raise a glass to forests! The nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever, along with a few craft breweries and a winery, is raising money to plant trees in fire-damaged areas around the state.

Executive Director Seth Miller told KLCC, “The total goal is a million trees, and so we’re a little past halfway. Right now we’re anticipating it’s going to be another bad fire year, so rather than seeing the fires and reacting to it, we’re trying to build the fund in advance, so that once the fires are put out, we can make money available to the public land managers.”

Miller said they planted more than 500,000 trees last year in places hit hard by fires, including Bear Creek Park and North Fork Park on the Santiam River near Lyons, and the Ben and Kay Dorris Recreation Area on the McKenzie River. Canned beverage companies such as Stoller wines and Sunriver Brewing will donate a dollar per sale in the months of July and August. Every dollar raised plants one tree.

More information is on Oregon Parks Forever's website, here.

