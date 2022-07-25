© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Lane County prepares to sweat out scorcher week

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM PDT
raphael-wild-O1NNEebin98-unsplash.jpg
Raphael Wild
/
Unsplash.com
Sun photo.

With temperatures in the south Willamette Valley hitting the 90s all week, Lane County officials are making sure locals know where to find relief.

The sustained heatwave – including a projected high of 100 on Tuesday – means there’s risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration, particularly for the homeless.

Jason Davis of Lane County Public Health said fortunately, many regular cooling sites -including city hall and the Eugene Public Library – are open already for their usual weekday hours.

“We believe that will be adequate for this heat event," Davis told KLCC. "So really what we’re focusing in on is making sure that our partners have what they need like staffing and supplies, to open up and provide those resources to community members who come in.

"Then just making sure that that information is widely available. So we’ll be posting a complete list of all the cooling centers available in Lane County in our metro area, but also our rural areas.”

Davis added the county will routinely assess overnight temperatures, to see if any special accommodations need to be made. Thankfully, it appears overnight lows will dip into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull