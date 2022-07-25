Lane County prepares to sweat out scorcher week

With temperatures in the south Willamette Valley hitting the 90s all week, Lane County officials are making sure locals know where to find relief.

The sustained heatwave – including a projected high of 100 on Tuesday – means there’s risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration, particularly for the homeless.

Jason Davis of Lane County Public Health said fortunately, many regular cooling sites -including city hall and the Eugene Public Library – are open already for their usual weekday hours.

“We believe that will be adequate for this heat event," Davis told KLCC. "So really what we’re focusing in on is making sure that our partners have what they need like staffing and supplies, to open up and provide those resources to community members who come in.

"Then just making sure that that information is widely available. So we’ll be posting a complete list of all the cooling centers available in Lane County in our metro area, but also our rural areas.”

Davis added the county will routinely assess overnight temperatures, to see if any special accommodations need to be made. Thankfully, it appears overnight lows will dip into the low 60s and upper 50s.

