Oakridge-Westfir achieves EPA clean air standard

It may not seem quite like it right now, but the air quality in the Oakridge-Westfir communities meets federal standards.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that the rural area meets the fine particulate National Ambient Air Quality Standard, as outlined by the Clean Air Act.

With EPA guidance, LRAPA and the Oakridge-Westfir communities worked to meet the milestone, which means cleaner and healthier air during winter. The focus has been on reducing particulate matter from wood stoves, which have been a huge source of contaminants.

Currently, Oakridge’s air quality is rated "unhealthy" by LRAPA, but that’s due to smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek Fire.

