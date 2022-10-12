© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Crews with utility, emergency response, and environmental agencies stage oil spill exercise in north Eugene

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT
SpillDrill_Crew_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A number of response crews worked to put containment booms on the Willamette River today, as part of the annual "spill drill" exercise.

Roughly a dozen agencies held a “spill drill” in north Eugene today to keep responding crews sharp for actual oil spill disasters in local waterways.

At Whiteley Landing along the Willamette River, workers stretch orange containment booms across the water, which float and corral spilled materials.

Spill drill on the Willamette

“If we can get a downstream containment system set-up in one to two hours ahead of a spill, then that’s what our plan is,” said Karl Morgenstern, EWEB’s Watershed Restoration Manager.

Each year the exercise is done in a different spot in the Eugene-Springfield area. Morgenstern says the Willamette River provides drinking water for places like Corvallis, Wilsonville, and Sherwood. And EWEB may also use it someday, in addition to the McKenzie.

“We’re just supporting the Hazmat team in trying out different locations on the Willamette since they have to respond to spills in this area.”

The last local spill was in 2018, when an estimated 100 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled from the International Paper facility in Springfield. The company was fined $20,000.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
