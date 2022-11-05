© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

NW Natural puts hydrogen project on back burner

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
ChiaraCoetzee_FlickrPublicDomain.jpg
Derrick Coetzee (dcoetzee)
/
Flickrc.om
Burning gas stovetop.

Gas utility Northwest Natural has ended plans for a hydrogen blending project in West Eugene, following outcry and concern from locals.

Lisa Arkin is executive director of Beyond Toxics, an environmental advocacy group. It was among those opposed to the utility’s plan to mix hydrogen gas into fossil gas for residential and office use.

“It was the wrong choice for the wrong community,” Arkin told KLCC. “Hydrogen may have a role to play in a green energy future, but it would not be piping into people’s personal homes to use in their appliances. Hydrogen is not economically viable for that kind of a project.”

In its official withdrawal notification to the Public Utility Commission of Oregon, Northwest Natural stated that “more stakeholder outreach and engagement is necessary prior to advancing the project any further.”

©2022, KLCC.

Environment
Brian Bull
