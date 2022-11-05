© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Pole removal and power line project wraps up in McKenzie River Corridor

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
RobynSmith_EWEBPoleRemoval.jpg
Robyn Smith
/
EWEB
EWEB utility crews remove a power pole from a stretch of the McKenzie Highway.

Regional utility EWEB has recently finished a project that it say will save its customers money and help reduce wildfire risk.

Spokesman Aaron Orlowski said this work wrapped up over the last two months.

“EWEB has removed 159 electric power poles along about five miles of the McKenzie Highway,” he told KLCC. “We’re saving EWEB’s customer-owners about $10.6 million that we would have otherwise had to spend replacing and repairing those lines. And it kinda reduces our footprint in that area.”

The removed lines ran between the Leaburg and Walterville substations.

Orlowski says EWEB is paying the Bonneville Power Administration an interconnection fee to use their existing lines that ran alongside the former ones. He adds that many of the poles were on private property, so having less infrastructure helps lower the risk of wildfires.

©2022, KLCC.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content