© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Sunflower sea star population dwindles off West Coast

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM PST
Sunflower Star_Janna_Nichols.jpg
Janna Nichols
/
Pacific Northwest Scuba
An adult sunflower sea star

An epidemic that started in 2013 has decimated 95% of sunflower sea stars. Among the largest sea stars in the world, the species’ influence on the ocean ecosystem has dwindled due to sea star wasting disease.

Steven Rumrill is the Shellfish Program Leader for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Alongside 26 other authors, Rumrill has put together a “roadmap to recovery” for the sunflower starfish population.

“Quite a bit of research, trying to sort that out," he said. "Some evidence (points) to a particular type of virus known as a densovirus that is passed from one individual to another. And other evidence (points) to the disruption of the microbial communities right at the skin water interface.”

Also affected by this decline is the kelp-eating sea urchin, the sunflower sea star’s prey. Sea urchin populations have risen rapidly and endangered West Coast kelp forests.

The federal government is expected to rule on whether or not to list sunflower sea stars on the Endangered Species Act next year.

Tags
Environment ODFWmarine lifeStarfish Wasting DiseasestarfishEnvironment
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content