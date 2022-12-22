Court deals setback to company trying to develop a quarry near Oakridge

The Oregon Court of Appeals has dealt a setback to the effort to build a gravel quarry near Oakridge.

The ruling this month overturned an earlier Land Use Board of Appeals decision that appeared to pave the way for the project, which was rejected by both Lane County and city councils in Oakridge and nearby Westfir.

The court action was hailed by opponents of the project, including environmental groups.

"We're talking about blasting a mountain apart right on the edge of Oakridge," said Josh Laughlin, director of the environmental group Cascadia Wildlands. He called the proposal "horrible" for the quality of life for people in the area.

The company behind the proposal insisted the court decision doesn't mean the end for the project.

"The commitment to Old Hazeldell Quarry remains strong," said spokesperson Phil Donovan. "It is a tremendous opportunity to create jobs, grow the economy and provide an important resource to the public. We will continue the process towards approval and operation."

Laughlin, meanwhile, said he’s hopeful the legal victory for opponents will encourage the property’s owners to sell it to conservation groups.

“Ideally, that would satisfy all the parties," he said. "And we could turn this piece of landscape into some sort of a park for the outstanding values that it offers, like wildlife habitat, recreation, solitude. Things that really make Oakridge the special place that it is.”

