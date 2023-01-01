© 2023 KLCC

Environment

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM PST
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal.

According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.

The Redmond area received 7.45 inches in 2022 which is 1.01 inches below normal.

Rainfall totals in Roseburg and Salem were also below average. Roseburg was 4.08 inches below normal with a total of 27.99 inches. Salem had 39 inches, 1.08 inches below normal.

Portland and some coastal areas were above normal. Portland accumulated just over 40.2 inches of recorded rain. That’s more than 3 inches above normal.

On the coast, Astoria recorded more than 72.10 inches of rain which was 1.84 inches more than average.

Forecasters say the 2022-2023 winter season is looking to be a "La Niña” weather event, meaning it will be cold, wet, and heavy through February for much of Oregon.

