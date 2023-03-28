Heavy snow pack levels yield positive results for drought-stricken counties

Snow is continuing to accumulate at higher-than-normal levels in Oregon’s mountains. The build-up may aid the state in recovering from drought.

As spring continues, the snow and ice that remains on Oregon’s higher elevations is melting into runoff that could help refill reservoirs and streams, and rejuvenate forests and vegetation.

“To make up for that water deficit, what we really need is above normal snowpack," said Matt Warbritton, a spokesperson for the Oregon Snow Survey. "Right now, that’s what we’re seeing. So we’re hoping that continues; we can never hope for too much snow.”

As of Monday, much of the Cascades were at nearly 140 percent of normal snowpack levels for this time of year. Parts of eastern Oregon were as high as 180 percent of normal.

