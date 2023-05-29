Funding awarded for Siletz stewardship of Cape Foulweather

Cape Foulweather on the Oregon coast is the center of an effort to invigorate cultural traditions and ensure ecological stewardship by reinstating Native ownership of the land.

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have been working with local county commissioners to move forward with the project, which is made possible through federal funding.

Stan Van De Wetering is the Biological Programs Manager for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. He said the recovery of the land, which is approximately 27 acres, makes up a very small proportion of the original reservation that had been set aside.

“Those areas were historically utilized by the various tribes here at Siletz for food resources and cultural resources," Van de Wetering said. "The tribe is very excited about the opportunities to get folks in current times out there and start reutilizing those habitats and landscapes.”

Amidst appraisals and assessments, the purchase should take about a year to complete, according to The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.