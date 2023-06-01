© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Fire and forestry officials bring early end to outdoor burning across Lane County

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM PDT
The end of the outdoor burning season in Lane County is coming sooner than residents might have expected.

Travis Knudsen of the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency said hotter, drier, weather has prompted authorities to end outdoor burning Friday. That’s almost two weeks earlier than LRAPA rules that put the end date at June 15.

“The Oregon Department of Forestry as well as the Lane Fire Defense Board have the authority to close the season early if they believe that wildfire or fire risk warrants that closure," said Knudsen. "And for this year, 2023, they certainly feel that our fire danger is high enough to prompt an early closure to the burning season.”

People with unburned debris after June 2 can either bring it to a Lane County collection depot, or sort it into covered piles away from residences and other manmade structures.

The fall burning season is still expected to start October 1, although that date has been pushed back by several weeks in each of the past three years.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
