Holiday heat advisory hits Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the south Willamette Valley from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90’s both days.

Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office of the NWS, said people should be careful to drink lots of water and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can come on quickly.

With holiday activities and elevated fire danger, Muessle said to be cautious of anything that could spark, including fireworks, campfires, grills and parking cars in dry grass.

“We recommend if you have a campfire, never leave that unattended," she noted, adding, "Make sure that you have a hose or some way to extinguish fireworks properly, knowing any local burn bans or firework bans, and listening to those bans, because they’re put in place for a very important reason.”

Muessle said on the positive side, overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 50’s, providing some relief.

If you're in need of a cooling center this week, Lane County has information about where to go. The page also lists signs of heat-related illness, and tips for preventing it.

