Forest officials plan to prohibit swimming in Oregon’s Blue Pool

Forest managers are grappling with the Instagram-famous attraction of Blue Pool , or Tamolitch Falls, in the McKenzie River drainage of the Willamette National Forest. The spot is popular, with an estimated 50,000 visitors a year, but it’s not safe for swimming and diving.

This month, Linn County search and rescue was called there five times in one week to save people who’d gotten in trouble in the remote area. Diving in the pool is prohibited and now a ban on swimming is in the works.

