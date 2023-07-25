© 2023 KLCC

Environment

Forest officials plan to prohibit swimming in Oregon’s Blue Pool

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT
The photogenic Blue Pool on the McKenzie River has become very popular in the Instagram era.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC.
The photogenic Blue Pool on the McKenzie River has become very popular in the Instagram era.

Forest managers are grappling with the Instagram-famous attraction of Blue Pool, or Tamolitch Falls, in the McKenzie River drainage of the Willamette National Forest. The spot is popular, with an estimated 50,000 visitors a year, but it’s not safe for swimming and diving.

This month, Linn County search and rescue was called there five times in one week to save people who’d gotten in trouble in the remote area. Diving in the pool is prohibited and now a ban on swimming is in the works.

KLCC’s Rachael McDonald spoke with McKenzie River District Ranger Darren Cross. You can hear the conversation by clicking on the "listen" button above the photo.

Environment Willamette National ForestBlue PoolTamolitchDarren Cross
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
