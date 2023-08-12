Area agencies urge caution, offer resources as forecast brings dangerous conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low humidity for the Cascade foothills from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning for the South Willamette Valley and Cascade foothills has also been issued for Sunday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees.

Those conditions combined mean an increased risk of fire danger and heat-related medical issues, prompting area agencies to take precautions and provide resources for area residents.

National Weather Service Dangerous heat is expected in the Pacific Northwest this weekend into next week.

Eugene Water and Electric Board

The Eugene Water and Electric Board wants customers to know that they may take measures, including a Public Safety Power Shutoff, immediately turning off power in high risk areas to help prevent wildfires.

EWEB says if they enact a PSPS, they will attempt to provide a 24-hour notice to impacted customers. They do note, however, that weather events and wildfire situations can be dynamic, so advance notice may not always be possible.

If you live in EWEB’s high-risk zone, which includes the McKenzie Valley and South Hills with steeper terrain and dense vegetation, they say now is the time to prepare for the possibility of an outage.

Lane County Public Health

With high temperatures in Lane County forecast to reach triple digits next week, Lane County Public Health is reminding all residents to be aware of the signs of heat related illness and to stay safe by staying cool.

“Typically we talk about risk to our most vulnerable community members and those that have to work outside as temperatures start to get into the 90s, but with an extended heat event like this, everyone in our communities across Lane County should proceed with caution and review the signs, symptoms, and how to prevent heat related illness,” said Lane County Senior Public Health Officer, Dr. Patrick Luedtke.

Additional cooling centers have been made available, including Department of Human Services locations in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove, and Florence. Lane County will be updating a list of heat-related resources and area cooling centers over the weekend and into next week.

LCPH says those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include young children; adults 65 and older; athletes; and people with chronic illness or who are overweight, work outdoors, or have a low income.

Oregon Health Authority

The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging residents to learn the signs of heat-related illness. Cooling centers from across the state can be found at 211info.org. Once there, search for “extreme heat cooling centers” in your area.

Air Quality

Smoke from the Bedrock Fire has prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency to issue an Air Quality Advisory for Deschutes County and eastern lane County. The agencies expect the advisory to last through at least Sunday.

DEQ also expects intermittent smoke in northern Klamath and Lake counties.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Current conditions can be found on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app.

