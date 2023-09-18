© 2023 KLCC

SOLVE volunteers pickup 20-thousand pounds of trash

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT
Person carries two huge bags of trash while walking on rocks on an Oregon beach.
Courtesy of SOLVE

Last week, more than 1,500 volunteers picked up an estimated 20,000 pounds of litter from beaches and riversides in Oregon.

The 2023 SOLVE Beach & Riverside cleanup took place from September 9th through 17th on the coast, in the Willamette Valley, and Central and Southern Oregon.

Besides picking up litter, SOLVE volunteers also removed invasive plants including English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry.

“We are truly impressed with the caliber of events," said Kris Carico, SOLVE CEO in a news release. "The event organizers have excelled in uniting their communities, creating days filled with family enjoyment, educational components, and meaningful activities. For example, an environmental justice-focused children’s entertainment group (Your Song My Song) organized a family event with live music at the Central Coast of Oregon with their local art foundation followed by a joint beach cleanup. And the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection celebrated the opening of their Astoria chapter with the screening of 'Last of the ancient rainforests' documentary and an open discussion before their beach cleanup event.”

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
