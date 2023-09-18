SOLVE volunteers pickup 20-thousand pounds of trash

Last week, more than 1,500 volunteers picked up an estimated 20,000 pounds of litter from beaches and riversides in Oregon.

The 2023 SOLVE Beach & Riverside cleanup took place from September 9th through 17th on the coast, in the Willamette Valley, and Central and Southern Oregon.

Besides picking up litter, SOLVE volunteers also removed invasive plants including English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry.

“We are truly impressed with the caliber of events," said Kris Carico, SOLVE CEO in a news release. "The event organizers have excelled in uniting their communities, creating days filled with family enjoyment, educational components, and meaningful activities. For example, an environmental justice-focused children’s entertainment group (Your Song My Song) organized a family event with live music at the Central Coast of Oregon with their local art foundation followed by a joint beach cleanup. And the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection celebrated the opening of their Astoria chapter with the screening of 'Last of the ancient rainforests' documentary and an open discussion before their beach cleanup event.”

