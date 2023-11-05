Annual fall leaf collection starts soon in Eugene / Springfield area

Break out the rakes, leaf pickup begins soon in Eugene, Springfield and other parts of Lane County.

Eugene’s leaf collection program starts Nov. 6 in central Eugene. Residents should pile leaves neatly in the streets, in a row parallel to the curb, on the weekend before the scheduled pickup.

In Springfield, Sanipac will haul bagged leaves starting Nov. 27. Bags should be left curbside, not in the street.

Lane County Public Works begins its leaf pickup Nov. 13 in Santa Clara.

All three jurisdictions have detailed information online with maps, dates and instructions for leaf placement (see below).

In all cases, leaves will be the only items collected. Branches, pine needles, grass and other lawn debris will not be picked up.

Keeping leaves out of the drainage system allows storm water to run off, improves water quality, and makes travel safer.

For Eugene leaf pickup details, see the City's website here.

Find Springfield's leaf pickup information here.

Lane County Public Works' leaf collection info is here.

