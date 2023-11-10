© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal money will support Native American burn practices in Oregon’s oak habitats

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM PST
Firefighters setting forestland on fire with drip torches.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
In this Oct. 2021 photo, a Native American firefighter uses a drip torch to set a parcel of land outside Eugene, OR on fire, as a burn boss watches on. The cultural burn was done following a week of training in traditional and modern fire suppression techniques.
Woman in fire-retardant apparel.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Ka-Voka Jackson, at a cultural burn outside Dallas, OR in late June.

A project incorporating traditional Native American management practices for oak habitat restoration in Oregon has been awarded $9.23 million. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded the money, which will go to the Oregon Agricultural Trust and its partners.

The traditional management practices include setting fire to the landscape in order to rejuvenate certain plants, eradicate pests, and reduce slash and debris, commonly known as “cultural burns.”

Ka-Voka Jackson is a program manager for the EcoStudies Institute, one of the partners. She’s done controlled fire operations based on how Indigenous people did theirs for ages, blending ancient practice with modern methods.

“Use of cultural fire, traditional fire, on the landscape, which usually entails people who are trained or have the wildfire qualifications,” explained Jackson. “That usually entails fire trucks or water resources, the use of drip torches, other hand tools.”

The project also seeks to permanently protect designated oak savannas and woodlands, and give Native Americans access to them for cultural use and environmental stewardship.

Jackson – who is of Hualapi, Wabanaki, and Oglala Lakota heritage – told KLCC that’s she’s excited for the funding and looks forward to working with regional tribes going forward.

The priority area for this project are Lane and Linn Counties.

Cultural (prescribed) burn training, Oct. 16, 2021
Tags
Environment prescribed burnscontrolled burnscultural burnsEcoStudies InstituteNative Americans
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content