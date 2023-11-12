Corps seeks input on hydropower generation on Willamette River dams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input on the future of hydropower in the Willamette Valley. They’re holding listening sessions Nov. 12 and 14.

Eight of the 13 dams the corps manages on the Willamette River generate hydropower. Congress has requested the agency create a report that looks at the effects of removing power generation from the system.

Jeffrey Henon is a spokesperson for the Corps in Portland. He told KLCC dams serve multiple purposes including flood risk management, irrigation, and recreation.

“Does it still make sense to generate hydropower from them?” Henon asked. “Would it make more sense to remove hydropower because it’s going to be in the best interest for the costs for the federal government and for the local communities?”

Henon says they’d like to hear from members of the public. This project is unrelated to current activities at some Willamette Valley dams that are the result of a court injunction to improve fish passage.

Virtual Listening Session #1 Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 2-4 p.m.https://usace1.webex.com/meet/WVHydropower

Virtual Listening Session #2 Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 5:30-7:30 p.m.https://usace1.webex.com/meet/WVHydropower

In-Person Listening Session

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Salem Public Library, Level 1, Loucks Auditorium

If you are unable to attend a listening session, an online submission form will accept written statements from Monday, Nov. 13 to midnight, Friday, Nov. 17.

Send an email on or after Monday, Nov. 13 to WVHPWRDA22@usace.army.mil for the link to the online submission form.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

