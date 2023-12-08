© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thurston Hills trails dedicated to Rep. Peter DeFazio

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM PST
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio cuts a ribbon as another man holds it. They are in front of a trail system sign.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Willamalane Executive Director Michael Wargo, left, holds the ribbon as former Rep. Peter DeFazio, right, cuts it during Thursday's dedication.

A few dozen people gathered outdoors in Springfield Thursday to dedicate a system of trails to former U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio.

Hikers and mountain bikers at 75th and McKenzie Highway will now enjoy the "Peter DeFazio Trail System at Thurston Hills Natural Area.”

The dedication is fitting for several reasons. DeFazio had a vision decades ago to make the property public. And more recently, he helped pass legislation aimed at protecting it from wildfires.

He told KLCC he lives “right around the corner” from the area and is excited about its future.

“This is just the beginning of the trail network," he said. "I mean we’ve got a lot of really good trails, a few are exclusive to hiking, some are more just for bikes, and there’s a lot more property to develop, so there will be more. It’s really an incredible asset.”

The Thurston Hills Natural Area opened in 2017. There are currently about 12 miles of trails.

DeFazio said he, his wife, and their black Labrador Liddy walk on the property nearly every day.
Tags
Environment Peter DeFaziothurston hillsWillamalane
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content