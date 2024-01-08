© 2024 KLCC

Blizzard warning will start overnight for Oregon Cascades

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published January 8, 2024 at 12:10 PM PST
Plows from the Oregon Dept. of Transportation, like this one shown in this Feb. 13, 2023 file photo, will be busy the next few days in the Cascades as big winter storm moves in.
Courtesy of ODOT
Plows from the Oregon Dept. of Transportation, like this one shown in this Feb. 13, 2023 file photo, will be busy the next few days in the Cascades as big winter storm moves in.

A blizzard warning will go into effect early Tuesday morning in the Cascades in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

High winds will be coupled with heavy snow falling at as low as 1,500 feet elevation.

The National Weather Service says travel in the mountain passes will be extremely difficult Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph and snow falling at up to 2 inches per hour will lead to whiteout conditions. The blizzard warning remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

Weather alerts are active in nearly all parts of Oregon over the next few days, including winter storm warnings covering most of Southern Oregon and wind advisories in the Willamette Valley and Eastern Oregon.
Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

