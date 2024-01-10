© 2024 KLCC

Sea turtle found stranded on the Oregon Coast dies

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:28 AM PST
A green turtle getting eye drops.
Oregon Coast Aquarium
The stranded turtle was taken to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for care after being found on Manzanita Beach.

A green sea turtle found stranded on the Oregon coast has died. The turtle was brought to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for care after it was found on Manzanita Beach Saturday.

Aquarium staff say the turtle succumbed to its injuries after two days of round-the-clock care. Sea turtle strandings are common during the winter months when tumultuous ocean conditions are at their peak.

As marine reptiles, sea turtles rely on their surroundings for warmth. When exposed to cold temperatures, these animals become inactive and cannot eat or swim effectively—a condition known as “cold-stunning.”

The turtle was dubbed “Squirt” for her small size.

Green sea turtles are listed as endangered species. If you find a sea turtle on the beach, do not attempt to move the animal.

Instead, remain nearby to observe it, and contact the Oregon State Police Tipline: 800-452-7888, or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
