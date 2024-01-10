Sea turtle found stranded on the Oregon Coast dies

A green sea turtle found stranded on the Oregon coast has died. The turtle was brought to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for care after it was found on Manzanita Beach Saturday.

Aquarium staff say the turtle succumbed to its injuries after two days of round-the-clock care. Sea turtle strandings are common during the winter months when tumultuous ocean conditions are at their peak.

As marine reptiles, sea turtles rely on their surroundings for warmth. When exposed to cold temperatures, these animals become inactive and cannot eat or swim effectively—a condition known as “cold-stunning.”

The turtle was dubbed “Squirt” for her small size.

Green sea turtles are listed as endangered species. If you find a sea turtle on the beach, do not attempt to move the animal.

Instead, remain nearby to observe it, and contact the Oregon State Police Tipline: 800-452-7888, or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.

