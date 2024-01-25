© 2024 KLCC

BLM postpones controversial Southern Oregon timber sales for third time

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published January 25, 2024 at 8:40 AM PST
An area the BLM is proposing a commercial treatment for the Late Mungers project. The orange rings around some of the trees signify those won't be cut down.
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
An area the BLM is proposing a commercial treatment for the Late Mungers project. The orange rings around some of the trees signify those won't be cut down.

The proposed Late Mungers and Penn Butte timber sales would open up over 800 acres of forest in the Applegate Valley to commercial logging. The auctions were scheduled to take place Jan. 25, but were abruptly rescheduled for April 25.

These sales, that include old-growth forest, have been fought since at least 2022 by environmental groups that argue commercial logging will increase wildfire risk and that the plan has gone ahead without proper environmental review.

“It sure does appear that the BLM is not very confident in the legality of these timber sales," said George Sexton, conservation director for KS Wild, a conservation group suing to stop the sales.

BLM Public Affairs Specialist Kyle Sullivan said it’s common for timber sales to be delayed. The agency is still moving forward with the timber sales in late April. According to the BLM, the project will reduce forest density which will help slow the spread of wildfires. Sullivan said the agency has been getting more requests from logging companies to delay timber sales until closer to when logging would begin in May.

"BLM timber contracts typically last four years," Sullivan said via email. "There are periods when operations need to be paused (high fire danger, too wet or snowy conditions). Timber prices fluctuate. By auctioning closer to when operations will begin, the timber value is better aligned with the harvest."

The Late Mungers and Penn Butte timber sales are the first under a new forest management plan by the Medford BLM, known as the Integrated Vegetation Management Plan or IVM. It's intended to speed up approval of forest treatment projects and improve forest resilience.

Critics, like Sexton, say the IVM plan cuts out opportunities for public comment, and fast-tracks logging of old-growth forests, removing habitat for the endangered northern spotted owl.

The lawsuit from KS Wild along with Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council could force the BLM to conduct a more thorough environmental review of these projects before they’re put up for sale. Oral arguments are scheduled for early April.
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
