Portland area tree planting honors those who died in 2021 heat dome

On the warmest day of the year so far for Portland, dozens of people gathered to plant trees in remembrance of those who died during one of Oregon’s deadliest weather events.

A large crowd gathered in Nadaka Nature Park in Gresham on Saturday to plant new trees in remembrance of the Oregonians who died during the June 2021 heat dome event.

It’s been nearly three years since an extreme heat wave in Oregon — which reached temperatures of 119 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts — killed 96 people across the state, the vast majority of whom lived in Multnomah County.

The historic spike in temperatures laid bare the dangerous effects of a warming climate, as extreme temperatures become more increasingly common in cities across the world. In Oregon, that means hotter temperatures when many residents lack air conditioning or fans.

“Our climate is changing, we have extreme heat events that threaten the lives and resilience of our community members,” said Yashar Vasef, executive director of Friends of Trees.

Organized by local non-profit Friends of Trees, the volunteers planted nearly 100 trees in various Northeast Portland and Gresham neighborhoods, areas that local officials say have far fewer trees compared to others.

These areas, often called “heat islands,” disproportionately impact lower income areas and communities of color, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Those living in heat islands also have difficulty paying energy bills when they’re unable to cool their homes.

Vasef told the audience in attendance that these trees were a “shield against future extreme weather events” that could provide respite and cooler temperatures.

Family members of five victims of the heat dome gathered to help plant the first tree in Nadaka Nature Park, each burying paper hearts in honor of their loved ones beneath the tree’s roots.

It was an emotional day for Laura Dunne. She wore a button with the face of her brother, Tommy Dunne, who died during the 2021 heat wave.

Dunne said she was touched that so many people came out to remember those who lost their lives.

“I didn’t know (this park) existed, but I will be returning,” Dunne said. “I’ll probably be returning to this tree and saying a few prayers.”

Clyde Waters lost his stepfather, Jerome Ollison, in 2021 and said he was glad that the issue of extreme heat is getting more attention.

“He’s looking down on us right now and this is something I believe he’s very proud of,” Waters said of his stepfather. “To be part of this is amazing.”

