Gray whale populations may be making a comeback

Spring Whale Watch week kicks off Saturday along the Oregon coast. While the weather won’t be ideal, there may be more gray whales migrating north to Alaska.

NOAA fisheries has announced the end of an unusual mortality event that affected the whales since 2019. NOAA spokesperson Michael Milstein told KLCC that, in recent years, they’ve counted more whales with calves migrating north.

“That suggests that the population has started to turn the corner,” he said, “And we’re really hopeful that this year as the whales migrate north and people get out to the coast to watch them that they’ll see more whales and hopefully more calves as well.”

During spring whale watch week, Oregon State Park volunteers are stationed at 15 sites along the coast to help visitors spot whales and their calves as they travel north.

Oregon State Parks Whale watchers at Cape Lookout State Park

An estimated 14,500 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores this spring. Milstein said the whales migrate about 10,000 miles each year round-trip between their home in Alaska and their spawning grounds off Mexico.

Spring Whale Watch Week is three days longer than last year – March 23 through 31.

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23-31. Visitors to the center can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Rangers from Oregon State Parks will also be on hand to answer questions about the whales.

All Whale Watch Week visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather, to bring binoculars and to follow beach safety guidelines such as remaining out of fenced areas, knowing the tide schedule and keeping an eye on the surf at all times. Go to https://visittheoregoncoast.com/beach-safety/ for a list of safety tips.

