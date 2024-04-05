© 2024 KLCC

Wolverine, a rare species in Oregon, spotted roaming South Eugene

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published April 5, 2024 at 2:28 PM PDT
A wolverine is standing on a concrete walkway outside a residence.
Sharon Williams
/
Distributed by ODFW
A wolverine was first photographed by a house in Nehalem on March 18, then Netarts the next day, Cascade Head last Wednesday and then in Newport on Thursday.

Experts say a wolverine spotted in South Eugene Thursday is likely the same animal that’s been sighted in Florence, Newport, and other communities along the coast.

Beth Quillian, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said officials suspect the wolverine is from Mount Adams. She said it's likely young, and is searching for new territory, or place to reproduce that’s similar to where it normally calls home.

"They like these alpine areas with dense snowpack,” she said. “So the areas that it's been seen recently are certainly not typical or appropriate habitat for a wolverine."

Wolverines, the largest member of the weasel family, can travel up to 30 miles in a day.

She said anyone who catches a glimpse of the wolverine on its journey should contact ODFW and share pictures, or footage they’ve gathered.

Anyone who spots the animal should avoid approaching it, chasing or feeding it.

Wolverines are a protected species under both federal law and Oregon’s Endangered Species Act. It's illegal to hunt, or trap them in the state.
