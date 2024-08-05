Oregon Parks and Recreation proposes parking permit cost increases

Visitors to Oregon’s state parks could soon be paying more to park at day-use areas.

Here’s an example: a daily vehicle permit, which currently costs $5, would increase to a price within the range of $7-$15.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will hold public hearings this month to discuss the proposed changes. Previously, day-use parking fees at state parks had not increased since 2009.

Parks spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said the proposed changes are the result of the rising cost of park upkeep.

“We’re experiencing some of the same economic pressures that everybody else is, in terms of increasing costs as well as inflation,” said Knowlton.

Knowlton says the Department is doing its best to keep natural areas accessible to all visitors. She also added that a majority of Oregon State Parks do not require parking permits at all.

Along with daily vehicle permits, 12-month permits are slated to increase from $30 to $40-$60 and 24-month permits from $50 to $60-$80.

If instated, the changes will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Public hearings over the proposed fee increases will be held Aug. 6 in Nehalem and Aug. 13 in Salem. A virtual hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

To learn more about the OPRD changes, and for more information about the upcoming hearings, visit oregon.gov.