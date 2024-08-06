EPA crews begin year-long cleanup of shuttered J.H. Baxter facility

Over a half-million gallons of toxic chemicals are being removed from the old J.H. Baxter wood treatment plant in Eugene. Federal officials say the process will take up to a year.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crews are beginning with the 32-acre tank farm on the Baxter site. More than five dozen tanks filled with numerous chemicals will have their contents removed and disposed of, before being taken away themselves.

EPA.gov Chemical storage tank at J.H. Baxter site showing hazard placard for pentachlorophenol.

”Folks might smell some nasty stuff as these chemicals are pumped out,” said Alice Corcoran, an EPA Region 10 spokesperson. “But we want them to know that we are doing air sampling and making sure that nothing is coming out, at a dangerous level.”

In its release, the EPA said that the removal of chemicals from the Baxter site “will reduce or eliminate risks to people, nearby businesses and the environment.”

The EPA added that locals will see increased truck traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard as well, and there will be 24/7 on-site security.

For years, people in the Bethel neighborhood complained of strong odors, usually at night. Concerns didn’t end when the facility shuttered for good in 2022. Two class action suits are underway against J.H. Baxter, alleging harm to local property and well-being.

Meanwhile, Corcoran told KLCC that Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek sent the EPA a letter of concurrence earlier this summer, supporting putting the Baxter site on a Superfund National Priorities list. This would enable the federal government to put millions, perhaps billions, of dollars towards cleaning up the property.

Copyright 2024, KLCC.

