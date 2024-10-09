Lane and Linn Counties extend bans on outdoor burning

Outdoor burning bans have been extended for a second time in Lane and Linn Counties. In Lane County, officials have pushed the ban to Nov. 1. Linn County's ban is set to be lifted on Oct. 20.

Regulators had previously delayed the fall outdoor burning season to Oct. 15. But ongoing dry conditions and heightened fire risk caused them to extend the ban.

According to a release from the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, or LRAPA, the earliest possible outdoor burning start date is now Friday, Nov. 1 for residents in unincorporated Lane County.

But, for residents of Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge there will not be a fall outdoor burning season this year. The next opportunity for outdoor burning in these areas will be next spring.

Violations for burning during the closed season could result in fines.

The Linn County Fire Defense Board and ODF will continue to monitor conditions leading up to the new Oct. 20 start date. For updates on the outdoor burning season, please call the Linn County Burn Line at 541-451-1904 or check the Willamette Valley Open Burning Announcement at https://smkmgt.com/burn.php .

LRAPA has a factsheet with information on disposal alternatives for vegetation in Lane County. The Lane County Fire Defense Board and ODF will re-evaluate conditions closer to Nov. 1. To check the status of the burning season, visit LRAPA's website or call the LRAPA’s daily outdoor burning status line at 541-726-3976. Coastal residents may call 541-997-1757.

