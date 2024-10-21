© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon could see wetter and cooler winter conditions this year, thanks to La Niña

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Joni Auden Land
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:01 PM PDT
A vehicle navigates an ice-covered street intersection
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
FILE - Ice and snow covered downtown Eugene streets on Jan. 17, 2024.

Weather scientists say Oregon could be in store for a cooler, wetter winter this year.

That’s according to the latest U.S. Winter Outlook, released by the National Weather Service’s Climate Outlook Center. A weak La Niña is predicted to develop this year, which typically sees cooler temperatures with above average rain and snowfall.

La Niña tends to leave the southern parts of the United States warmer and drier than average, while the Pacific Northwest tends to receive a cooler winter with increased precipitation.

Weather forecasters across the region gathered at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday to discuss the forecast, and what it could mean for the state this year.

Noah Alviz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, said La Niña usually occurs when sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are below average.

Based on historical trends, Portland could see 5-6 inches of snow between December and January, Alviz said. But the anticipation of La Niña is no guarantee that Oregon will receive several feet of snow this winter.

Last January, an ice storm battered much of the Willamette Valley, killing 15 people and knocking over dozens of trees that destroyed homes and other property. That took place during an El Niño, which usually brings warm and dry winter conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

“You have those anomalies and (forecasts are) not a guarantee,” Alviz said of the climate outlook. “We’re speaking on general trends.”

He said people should always be prepared for winter weather emergencies, no matter the forecast.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Environment winter weatherLa NinaNational Weather Service
Joni Auden Land
See stories by Joni Auden Land