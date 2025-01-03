© 2025 KLCC

Application period for Eugene Community Gardens is now open

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:53 AM PST
Applications for Eugene's community gardens are open until Feb. 15.
Eugene is now accepting applications for community garden plots.

The city has a limited amount of land available every year. Eugene officials anticipate there will be 70 plots available this year, an amount that's based on the number of plots that aren't being renewed. Last year there were 50 plots available, and 150 people applied.

In total, there are 340 plots across six community gardens: Whiteaker Garden, River House Garden, Skinner City Farm, Alton Baker Garden, Amazon Garden and Mathews Garden.

The application for garden plots closes on Feb. 15 and gardeners will be chosen through a lottery.

Gardeners will find out if they’ve been selected in March and must pay the fee within two weeks to secure their spot.
