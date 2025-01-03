© 2025 KLCC

Newport officials working to fix Yaquina Bay stormwater leak

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:23 PM PST
Nearly 1,500 gallons a minute has been diverted into Yaquina Bay since Saturday when a pipeline leak was detected.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Nearly 1,500 gallons a minute has been diverted into Yaquina Bay since Saturday when a pipeline leak was detected. File photo from Sept. 27, 2024.

Newport officials say they’re working as quickly as they can to fix a leak that’s diverted wastewater into Yaquina Bay.

Newport officials say they’re working as quickly as they can to fix a leak that’s diverted wastewater into Yaquina Bay.

Nearly 1,500 gallons of effluent wastewater a minute has been pouring into the bay since Dec. 28.

City officials say the water has been treated with chlorine, but still might be hazardous for human health. In the meantime, they’re asking the public to avoid fishing in the area.

The city manager has been working with a contractor to fix the pipe, and the City Council is scheduled to formally declare an emergency on Monday.

Declaring an emergency will allow city staff to speed up the process of buying, or contracting, for what they need to fix the pipe quickly. The emergency will be in effect until Feb. 3.

According to city documents, the leak was caused by a weld done in 2022 that failed, causing pieces of the pipe to separate.
Tags
Environment Yaquina BayNewportOregon Coast
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
