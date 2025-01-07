© 2025 KLCC

Oregon Styrofoam ban is now effect, with some restaurants still not ready

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM PST
Top view of a stack of polystyrene containers.
Genevieve Isabelle
/
Unsplash
Oregon Senate Bill 543 passed with bipartisan support in 2023. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, prohibits restaurants and food vendors from using Styrofoam to-go containers,

A new state law, which took effect on Jan. 1, prohibits restaurants and food vendors from using Styrofoam to-go containers. Some Oregon cities already had such bans in place while others are scurrying to comply.

The petroleum-based plastic, Polystyrene, is what makes the product Styrofoam. It’s non-biodegradable and often ends up in open spaces, rivers and oceans. And now, the plastic foam is banned statewide for use as food containers.

Senate Bill 543 passed in 2023 but it’s just now going into effect. Despite the switch by competitors, several fast food chains, such as Sonic Drive-In and Chick-fil-A, still use PS foam, according to an article in Plastics Today.

At a Sonic Drive-in in Springfield on Friday, an employee told KLCC the restaurant isn’t quite ready for the required changes.

“We are going to be switching over here pretty shortly into plastic cups," said Alex, who requested that his last name not be used. "We haven’t gotten our shipment of the plastic cups yet."

When asked if ordering a beverage right now meant it would be served in a Styrofoam cup, he said: “It depends on the beverage but pretty much, yes."

Food vendors who violate the new law could face penalties. Even before Oregon’s Styrofoam container ban was passed, several cities including Eugene, Medford and Newport already had their own. Portland’s ban on polystyrene foam containers dates back to 1990.

In 2023, Oregon lawmakers passed a separate bill to allow restaurant customers to bring their own reusable containers for leftovers or takeout food. Restaurants don’t have to allow customers to do this, but the Oregon Health Authority has created guidelines and rules, now in effect, for those that do.
Environment styrofoamPolystyrene BanSenate Bill 543Oregon Health Authoritypollution
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
