Oregon Styrofoam ban is now effect, with some restaurants still not ready

A new state law, which took effect on Jan. 1, prohibits restaurants and food vendors from using Styrofoam to-go containers. Some Oregon cities already had such bans in place while others are scurrying to comply.

The petroleum-based plastic, Polystyrene, is what makes the product Styrofoam. It’s non-biodegradable and often ends up in open spaces, rivers and oceans. And now, the plastic foam is banned statewide for use as food containers.

Senate Bill 543 passed in 2023 but it’s just now going into effect. Despite the switch by competitors, several fast food chains, such as Sonic Drive-In and Chick-fil-A, still use PS foam, according to an article in Plastics Today.

At a Sonic Drive-in in Springfield on Friday, an employee told KLCC the restaurant isn’t quite ready for the required changes.

“We are going to be switching over here pretty shortly into plastic cups," said Alex, who requested that his last name not be used. "We haven’t gotten our shipment of the plastic cups yet."

When asked if ordering a beverage right now meant it would be served in a Styrofoam cup, he said: “It depends on the beverage but pretty much, yes."

Food vendors who violate the new law could face penalties. Even before Oregon’s Styrofoam container ban was passed, several cities including Eugene, Medford and Newport already had their own. Portland’s ban on polystyrene foam containers dates back to 1990.

In 2023, Oregon lawmakers passed a separate bill to allow restaurant customers to bring their own reusable containers for leftovers or takeout food. Restaurants don’t have to allow customers to do this, but the Oregon Health Authority has created guidelines and rules, now in effect, for those that do.

