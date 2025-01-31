Winter storm warning issued for Cascades

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the northern and central Oregon Cascades.

Starting Friday morning at 4 a.m., heavy snow is expected to fall at elevations above 3,000 feet, with up to 12 inches possible through Saturday at 4 p.m.

Areas with elevations above 5,000 feet could see up to 15 inches of snow. The warning also includes the south Washington Cascades. Winds could also gust as high as 40 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Traveling through Cascade passes could be difficult, as roads could become slick and hazardous. Officials are asking drivers to consider postponing travel in the higher elevations until weather conditions improve.

If you must travel, officials suggest slowing down and allowing for extra time on your commute.

The weather service also expects rain and snow showers in the Willamette Valley and along the central Oregon Coast beginning Sunday. Snow levels will likely drop to around 500 feet or less and will remain low through Tuesday.

Meteorologists said they expect minimal traffic impacts at those lower elevations, as accumulations will be light, slushy and short-lived.