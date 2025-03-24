Oregon will have a drought-free spring, NOAA outlook shows

Oregon looks to be entering a drought-free spring as rains could continue for several more weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring outlook.

Rainfall at or above average, dating back to the beginning of October, has led to the drought-free conditions, according to NOAA meteorologist Brad Pugh. The snowpack along the Cascades was also mainly at or above average this past winter.

“We have a wet start to the spring, but then we’re expecting maybe a drier end of the spring and above normal temperatures as we head into the early summer,” Pugh said.

Pugh warns the continual rains may cause small streams to flood, especially for areas in southwestern Oregon.

Last Thursday, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency due to flooding and landslides across 10 Oregon counties. The flooding caused significant damage to Oregon’s roadways and resulted in at least one fatality.

Pugh predicts the above-average precipitation will last through the end of April. Weather conditions will dry up toward the end of spring as the region transitions into summer, he added.

“For the three-month period covering May, June and July the outlook favors below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures,” Pugh said.

