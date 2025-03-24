© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon will have a drought-free spring, NOAA outlook shows

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Amanda Linares
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT
Flowers bloom at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden in Portland, Ore. Oregon's drought-free spring continues with above-average rainfall, though flooding risks persist, according to NOAA's spring outlook.
Nick Fisher
/
OPB
Flowers bloom at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden in Portland, Ore. Oregon's drought-free spring continues with above-average rainfall, though flooding risks persist, according to NOAA's spring outlook.

Oregon looks to be entering a drought-free spring as rains could continue for several more weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring outlook.

Rainfall at or above average, dating back to the beginning of October, has led to the drought-free conditions, according to NOAA meteorologist Brad Pugh. The snowpack along the Cascades was also mainly at or above average this past winter.

“We have a wet start to the spring, but then we’re expecting maybe a drier end of the spring and above normal temperatures as we head into the early summer,” Pugh said.

Pugh warns the continual rains may cause small streams to flood, especially for areas in southwestern Oregon.

Last Thursday, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency due to flooding and landslides across 10 Oregon counties. The flooding caused significant damage to Oregon’s roadways and resulted in at least one fatality.

Pugh predicts the above-average precipitation will last through the end of April. Weather conditions will dry up toward the end of spring as the region transitions into summer, he added.

“For the three-month period covering May, June and July the outlook favors below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures,” Pugh said.

Copyright 2025 OPB

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Environment NOAAclimatedroughtOregon
Amanda Linares
See stories by Amanda Linares