How to visit Multnomah Falls this summer, with or without timed permits

The Multnomah Falls timed-entry system starts up again on Friday, just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend rush.

The summertime permitting system is meant to ease crowding at this towering, two-tier cascade that’s about 28 miles east of downtown Portland. The system is a holdover from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the permits can be a little confusing for new visitors.

Timed-use permits are only required for drivers wanting to park in the main lot off of Interstate 84, and they’re only required Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

With some planning, people can get up close to Oregon’s tallest waterfall this summer through other means — like shuttles, guides, public transportation or cycling.

Here are some options for getting to Multnomah Falls.

How to get a timed-entry permit

All told, purchasing a permit online and parking in the I-84 lot off exit 31 is probably the simplest and least expensive way to visit Multnomah Falls in the summer.

Permits can be purchased online for $2 at recreation.gov. There are also a limited number of same-day permits at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale and the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Although a timed permit allows one vehicle or motorcycle into the main parking lot, it doesn’t guarantee that a spot will be available. Drivers need to hope a spot is open when they get there, or drive around until someone leaves.

Visitors can stay longer than their allotted one-hour time slot. They just can’t come back after their permit expires — at least not without getting a new permit.

Bypass the permit by arriving outside peak hours

The timed-entry permits are only required between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., so visitors could arrive at the I-84 lot before or after those times without a permit. There’s also a higher chance that parking will be available.

The parking lot, managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, remains open outside those hours.

Keep in mind that permits are checked at the pedestrian tunnel between the parking lot and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, so you’ll need to walk through that tunnel before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to get through without a permit.

Pay up to $20 to use the parking lot closest to Multnomah Falls Lodge

There is a smaller parking lot closer to the Multnomah Falls Lodge, off the Historic Columbia River Highway, but it could cost up to $20 to park there.

Last year, Sasquatch Shuttle — a business that also operates a shuttle service and guided tours — installed parking meters that ask people to pay fees to use this lot. But on Wednesday, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said the agency was “reviewing these fee-collection activities,” since it didn’t give Sasquatch Shuttle permission to charge fees at this lot.

Similar to the I-84 lot, parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is limited to just over 50 spaces, compared to 186 spaces at the I-84 lot.

Arrive by shuttle, guided tour or public transportation

There are multiple shuttle and tour services available, including the Columbia Gorge Express Transit, the Gray Line open-air trolley and Sasquatch Shuttle.

These businesses offer a variety of services, from $5 shuttle rides to narrated tours through this corridor of waterfalls following the Columbia River.

Another option is taking the Columbia Gorge Express, a city bus that runs from Northeast Portland all the way to The Dalles. It costs $10 to ride.

Arrive by bike

Cyclists can reach the falls through the Historic Columbia River Highway and its multiple-use state trail, riding past multiple streams, breathtaking views and other waterfalls.

Another option is buying a cycling tour through Bike the Gorge, a rental business based in Cascade Locks. It offers both self-guided tours — which come with maps and detailed directions — and group tours with local guides.

Keep in mind that bicycle parking is limited at Multnomah Falls, and e-bikes aren’t allowed to park in the plaza.

Park at another trailhead and hike to the falls

Although Multnomah Falls gets a lot of hype, there are other massive waterfalls to see in the Columbia River Gorge — as well as a host of hiking trails that connect them.

Parking is limited at most of these trailheads, so it’s best to arrive early.

Probably the closest and easiest option to access Multnomah Falls by trail is parking at the tiny lot at the Wahkeena Falls picnic area then hiking half a mile down Trail 442 that runs parallel to the Columbia River Highway.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

