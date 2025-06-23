© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trail-building crews have started work at Eugene’s Suzanne Arlie Park

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 23, 2025 at 10:42 AM PDT
A distant hill is seen through a break in larger trees, with flowers in the foreground.
City of Eugene
Suzanne Arlie Park includes several types of habitat

Eugene’s largest city park will soon have expanded hiking and mountain biking trails.

Trail crews started work this month at Suzanne Arlie Park, a 565 acre property south of Lane Community College. The plan is to add a two-mile Ridgeline Trail connector from Mount Baldy and a suite of downhill mountain bike trails by the end of next year.

Philip Richardson, a landscape architect with the city’s Parks Department, told KLCC it’s important that curious onlookers stay away from the area for the time being.

“It’s really not okay for people to enter the work zone, and if they're walking on trails that are being built, that can damage the trails, and then we have to be able to repair it, and that could delay the opening,” he said.

Richardson said for now, people should not access Suzanne Arlie Park from Mount Baldy, but should enter from the south side of the LCC campus.

By the end of 2026, said Richardson, the hope is to expand the entrance off of Gonyea Road, and build a dedicated parking lot with about 80 spaces.

Funding for the development comes from a $1.2 million federal Economic Development Administration grant, 2018 park bond funds, and other local sources. Richardson said they’ve been told that the federal funding is secure.

The 20-year plan for the park includes group camping sites, a disc golf course, a pavilion, and more.

Tags
Environment City of Eugene Parks DepartmentSuzanne Arlie ParkPhilip Richardson
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content