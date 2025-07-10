Sisters Community Garden uproots for airport construction

By October, the Sisters Community Garden must vacate its current space at the Sisters Eagle Airport.

The community garden moved to its spot adjacent to the airport in 2012. The land, which was donated by the owners of the airport, has since become home to over 50 raised beds, a greenhouse, and an irrigation system.

However, with new federal updates, security measures, and construction coming to the airport this autumn, the garden must cease using this land and find a new place to plant.

An ideal space would be within three miles of the city’s center, said Mimi Schaefer, the president of the garden’s board of directors.

The resources available at a new location are crucial.

“It needs to be at least a third of an acre, it needs to have adequate water, it needs to be able to support deer fencing,” said Schaefer.

The board has not yet found a replacement property, although they have scouted out two potential locations: one space that was formerly the property of an elementary school, and the other a lot that was previously held by the Sisters Cold Weather Shelter. Neither option offers a permanent location.

“We are hoping for a donation of some spots, or we are hoping to begin a capital campaign to try to get enough money to buy a third of an acre to build a new garden,” said Schaefer. “That would put us out of the gardening season for 2026.”

Purchasing an acre of land would cost about $425,000, Schaefer estimates, or $220,000 for half an acre. The board has applied for grants from the City of Sisters, the St. Charles foundation , and Deschutes County Soil & Water . It has not yet received any funds.

Although the City of Sisters 2023 Parks Master Plan includes a community garden space, no land is currently available. City leaders have told garden members that more lots may be available once the Urban Growth Boundary decision is made, which would expand the current urban boundary by over 200 acres.

The garden’s board of directors aims to present the community with a decision by the end of July.