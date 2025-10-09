© 2025 KLCC

Incoming storm ushers in the feeling of fall weather

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 9, 2025 at 1:17 PM PDT
Karen Richards
/
KLCC

The forecast across much of western and central Oregon calls for high chances of rain and cooling temperatures through the weekend, giving the region a dose of fall weather.

“When we start getting towards the latter part of September or the early part of October, that’s typically when we get our first fall-like weather pattern coming into the region. And low and behold that’s what we’ve got,” said David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.

The storm could bring an inch or more of precipitation to much of western Oregon, including the Willamette Valley.

"We’ve got a very broad area of low pressure that’s sitting off the coast, and as it’s kind of churning a little bit further southward it is enabling just a significant amount of moisture to be pushed into the region," said Bishop.

He said elevations down to 4,000 feet may receive snow from this upcoming storm with several inches possible in higher elevations, so people heading into the mountains should be prepared.
